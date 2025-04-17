Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 72.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.56.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $549.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $650.53 and a 200-day moving average of $747.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

