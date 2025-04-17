Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

MPE opened at GBX 990 ($13.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,023.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.33. The company has a market cap of £642.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 806 ($10.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.96).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.