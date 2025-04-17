Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
MPE opened at GBX 990 ($13.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,023.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.33. The company has a market cap of £642.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 806 ($10.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.96).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
