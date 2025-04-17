CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 19,841 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,690,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,470,137,000 after buying an additional 232,256 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.96.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $513.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a market capitalization of $468.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

