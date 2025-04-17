CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 224,012 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,012 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in American Tower by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after buying an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 432,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

