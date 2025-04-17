CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 66,768 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $136,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after buying an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $210.30 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.91. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.