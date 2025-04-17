CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 77,011 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,011 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $201,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 459,263 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $53.60 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.