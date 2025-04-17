CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,878 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $122,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.22.

Shares of ETN opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.08. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

