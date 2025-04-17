CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,020 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $104,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,707,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 517,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

