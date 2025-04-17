CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $152.06 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,222,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,350 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $152,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,120,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,205,000 after purchasing an additional 414,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $146.47 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

