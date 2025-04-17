CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,526,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,769 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

