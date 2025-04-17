CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 15,745 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $111,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $692.54 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.64.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

