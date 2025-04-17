Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 63,206 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $616,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of D opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

