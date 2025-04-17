Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $777,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

