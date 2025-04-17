Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $227,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

