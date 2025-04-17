Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 423,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $469,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

