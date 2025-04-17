Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $215,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

