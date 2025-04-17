Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $187.74 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,024,527 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $187,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

