Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 11,182,265 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 111,822,650.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,182,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KE were worth $205,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.39 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

KE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 64.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

