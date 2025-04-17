Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,502,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $335,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,169 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,671 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

