Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 407,993 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,037,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 407,993 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $303,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

