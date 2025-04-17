Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,379,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,065,609 shares during the period. Informatica makes up 1.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Informatica worth $1,669,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

