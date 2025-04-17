Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

