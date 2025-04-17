Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 1,338 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.