Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 2,357 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LYV opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.