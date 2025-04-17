Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 9,864 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PPL opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
