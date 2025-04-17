Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $105,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

IDEX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.