Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $303,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.42.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $332.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $370.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

