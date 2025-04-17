Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $259,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

