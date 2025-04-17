Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

KIM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

