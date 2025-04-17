Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 2,764 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $3,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 108.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 92,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

