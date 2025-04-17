Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $95.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

