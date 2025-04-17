Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Lower Earnings for MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $977.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 389,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

