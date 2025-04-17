Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,704,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ LI opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
