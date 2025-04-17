Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,704,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

