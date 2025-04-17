Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

