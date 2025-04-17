Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $802,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 193.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 281,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.0 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.