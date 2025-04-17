Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 43,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EWC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

