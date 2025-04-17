Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $427,000 Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Merus by 4,583.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after acquiring an additional 150,341 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

MRUS opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

