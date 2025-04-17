Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $876,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

