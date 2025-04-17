Capital Square LLC Buys 160 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after buying an additional 262,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

