Capital Square LLC Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 76,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

