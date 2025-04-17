Capital Square LLC Grows Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

