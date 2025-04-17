Capital Square LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 0.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $121.81 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

