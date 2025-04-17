Capital Square LLC Lowers Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

