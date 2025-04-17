Capital Square LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,817,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 153,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

