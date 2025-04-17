Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS) Insider Acquires A$37,100.00 in Stock

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,100.00 ($23,630.57).
Caprice Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.52.
Caprice Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caprice Resources
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Caprice Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caprice Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.