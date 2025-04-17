Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. Stifel Canada raised Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

About Capstone Copper

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

