Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.19. 2,044,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 781,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

CJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

