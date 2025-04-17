Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

CSV traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 122,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

