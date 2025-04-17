Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 99.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 109.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.