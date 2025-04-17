Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.73, but opened at $209.30. Carvana shares last traded at $219.78, with a volume of 954,674 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.23 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.